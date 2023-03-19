Bomb squad investigating bright flash, loud boom overnight in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, March 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bomb squad is investigating reports of a bright flash followed by a loud boom early Saturday in Draper.

Police and fire crews responded about 1 a.m to reports of the flash and boom near Moab Way and Manila Drive but didn’t find anything, the Draper City Police Department stated in a news release.

Police later obtained video from a doorbell camera “that showed a bright flash of light with accompanying booming noise at 1:13 AM on the mountain northeast of the Salt Lake County Flight Park,” the release states.

“Police continued with the investigation and later received a report from a hiker who had found indications of a possible explosion in the area.”

Draper police detectives and Salt Lake County bomb squad personnel were transported to the site via Utah Highway Patrol helicopter and were actively investigating Saturday evening, city officials said.





“Geneva Rock and Rocky Mountain Power have both confirmed that this incident is not related to any of their operations,” the release states.

Police say there is no indication the explosion poses any threat, but the public is asked to stay out of the area during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.