Breaking: 6 people hospitalized after gunfire, stabbings at SLC funeral; SLCPD investigates ‘a very chaotic scene’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people have been transported to area hospitals, at least one in critical condition, after gunfire and stabbings erupted outside a downtown funeral home hosting a service.

Multiple reports came to dispatch at about 1:30 p.m., Brent Weisberg, Salt Lake City Police Public Relations spokesman, told reporters at the scene. Police responded to the area of 300 East and 100 South.

Officers “confirmed information that this incident actually happened outside of a funeral home,” Weisberg said. … “there were multiple people that had been stabbed, and there had possibly been a shot fired.”

“Our detectives are still trying to sort everything out and we are trying to confirm everyone’s involvement. … This was a very chaotic scene.”

Photo by T Pulley

Witnesses described a vehicle, possibly involved in the incident, “leaving the funeral home at a high rate of speed,” Weisberg said. Officers found a car matching the description, with three people inside.

“Two people have dire injuries, and they have been taken to area hospitals. The third person from that car has been detained for questioning by our detectives.”

Photo by T Pulley

Weisberg said preliminary information confirms that at least three people had been stabbed and one shot, and “the person who was shot is in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries, and everybody else with injuries ranging from minor to serious, but none of those injuries are considered life-threatening.”

The nature of the other injuries was not disclosed.

Photo by T Pulley

Weisberg said no motive had been confirmed, but that all involved were believed to have attended the event at the funeral home. He did not say whether any suspects are believed to be in custody. Weisberg said he had not been informed whether any minors were involved in the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are confirmed.