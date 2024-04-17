SLCPD warns of road closures Saturday during SLC Marathon events

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding community members about upcoming road closures during the 2024 Salt Lake City Marathon and auxiliary events to begin early Saturday.

At that time, anyone living, working, or visiting Salt Lake City should expect significant and potentially lengthy road closures as participants and spectators navigate the Salt Lake City Marathon.

Officers will be stationed throughout the course to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.

There are six events planned for Saturday including the marathon, half-marathon, bike tour, and other short distance running events.

The Salt Lake City Police Department continues to work with the event organizers to lessen impacts on our community. To ensure the safety of race participants and spectators, some segments of the racecourse require a full closure. Some of these select street closures could be in place for up to seven hours. All roadway users are encouraged to follow all posted signs and directions from officers along the racecourse.

Course maps are available for review on the Salt Lake City Marathon’s website. Community members should review them and prepare to avoid those areas or delay travel, if possible. Please use extreme caution when traveling through the area as there will be a significant increase in vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic.

For more information on road closures and estimated time frames as determined by the event organizer, please visit: https://saltlakecitymarathon.com/street-closures/.