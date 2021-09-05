Breaking: Large response to Ogden condo fire

OGDEN, Utah, September 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Thirty firefighters from six different jurisdictions were called into action late Saturday night to battle a condo fire in Ogden.

The Ogden Fire Department said two condos units went up in flames at 800 E. 5500 South.

Gephardt Daily was told everyone in the homes evacuated safely and there were no reports of injuries, although

At the time of this report, crews were still trying to get the fire under control.

This breaking news story will be updated as new details become available.