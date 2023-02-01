Bryan Adams plays Maverik Center July 7 with guest Joan Jett

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Singer/songwriter Bryan Adams announced his So Happy It Hurts Tour, with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour stops July 7 at the Maverik Center.

Tickets go on sale at noon local time this Friday through Ticketmaster.com.

The tour is in support of Bryan Adams’ 15th studio album, “So Happy It Hurts,” which was released last March.

“So Happy It Hurts” is nominated for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy awards, taking place this Sunday. Sample the song below.

Adams’ songwriting has garnered him awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award and 20 Juno Awards.

Adams, a native of Canada, will be playing the USA, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand and more, all in 2023.

Scheduled tour dates are:

Tue Jun 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Wed Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 09 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Jun 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

Tue Jun 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Jun 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Tue Jun 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *

Wed Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Jun 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thu Jun 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Jul 02 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Mon Jul 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jul 06 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Jul 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Tue Jul 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Jul 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Fri Jul 28 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Jul 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Aug 02 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Joan Jett

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jett has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”