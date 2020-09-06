Cache County man arrested after alleged explicit conversations with underage girls

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cache County man has been arrested after he allegedly engaged in multiple sexually explicit conversations with underage girls.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Logan said Dexter Kimball Dayley, 28, is facing charges of:

Five counts of enticing a minor by Internet or text, a second-degree felony

Ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the FBI regarding an individual that was allegedly “engaged in sexual activity online with underage females,” the statement said.

The tip stated that the suspect, subsequently identified as Dayley, was communicating with a 16-year-old girl who was posing as a 13-year-old girl on the chatting app Chitter as well as Instagram. The tip stated that Dayley had a video call with her through Instagram where he touched himself inappropriately.

Officials made contact with Dayley and he agreed to talk with them. After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect told officials he chatted online on an app called Chitter.

“He stated that he tries not to talk to underage girls and that if he finds out they are underage he stops talking to them,” the statement said.

“I informed Dexter that I was unfamiliar with the Chitter app and asked him if he would be willing to show me this on his phone,” the statement said. “Dexter agreed to this and opened the app and showed me. I observed one conversation where he is speaking to a 17-year-old girl.”

The arresting officer then informed Dayley that based on what he had observed that he would need to seize the suspect’s phone and seek a search warrant.

“I asked Dexter if there was going to be any child pornography on his phone and Dexter stated not that I know of,” the statement said.

A search warrant was granted for the suspect’s phone; officers located more than 20 conversations with underage girls that were sexual in nature and that Dayley was specifically told their age prior to engaging in the conversations. “One of them, a 13-year-old female, sent Dexter more than 10 photographs of her in various states of undress,” the statement said.

Dayley was transported to Cache County Jail with his bail set at $130,130.