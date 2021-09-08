Cache County man arrested after allegedly running over victim during altercation

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cache County man has been arrested after he allegedly ran over another man during an altercation Sunday.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Logan said Andrew Sparks, 48, is facing one charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and one charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Officials responded to a report of a traffic accident and aggravated assault case, which occurred in Trenton, the statement said.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that there had been an altercation between two male individuals,” the statement said. “During that altercation, Andrew Sparks was reported to have struck the victim with his vehicle.”

Sparks told officials that he was on some property on the west side of Trenton, and said the victim arrived in a vehicle and threatened him with a knife, so he got into his vehicle, and as he tried to leave the area, struck the victim.

“There were multiple witnesses to the incident,” the statement said. “The witnesses gave a different account of how the victim was hit with the vehicle. Based on the independent witnesses’ statements, Andrew entered his vehicle, quickly lunged the vehicle toward the victim, but stopped short of hitting him. Andrew then backed up aways, then accelerated forward toward the victim, striking him, and pinning him against the victim’s own vehicle.”

Witnesses said Sparks allegedly held the victim pinned between the two cars for a length of time, before backing up away from the victim, and leaving the area.

The victim sustained multiple fractures to both of his legs, one of which was described as a “severe compound fracture,” the statement said, and was transported to an area hospital.

Sparks was transported to Cache County Jail with his bail set at $15,010.