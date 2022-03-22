Cache County Sheriff seeks tips after false threat against Smithfield’s Sky View High School

SMITHFIELD, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help after a false threat call was made against Smithfield’s Sky View High School.

The call came in at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, a CCSO statement says.

“Following protocol, we secured the school and investigated the legitimacy of the threat,” the statement says. “We found no actual danger to the students but as a precaution, students were kept in class while we followed up on leads.

“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats seriously to ensure all students and faculty of the Cache County School District are kept safe.”

The Sheriff’s Department will continue to investigate the incident, “which is criminal in nature, and hope to identify any person or persons involved in this threat. No additional information will be released at this time while we investigate this incident.”

Anyone with information about the false threatening call is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 435-755-1000.