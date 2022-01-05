Cache County Sheriff’s officials locate suspect who absconded from custody

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Cache County Sheriff’s Office officials have located a suspect who absconded from custody Tuesday.

Bayron Jose Berrera, 29, left the Cache County Jail work release program, said a Facebook post from Cache County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen at 8 a.m. in Hyrum, the post said.

“Be on the lookout….. Mr. Berrera failed to return to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office per his work release agreement,” the post at 4 p.m. said. “He was last seen in the Hyrum area and will likely be driving a black Honda Civic.”

A follow-up post said: “In less than an hour, our deputies with the assistance of the Logan City Police Department followed a tip that led to the capture of Mr. Berrera. A huge thank you to our wonderful community and fellow officers!”