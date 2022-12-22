Cement truck driver faces charges in crash which killed Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy

LEHI, Utah Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A cement mixing truck driver was booked into jail Wednesday on charges from a fatal crash last month that killed a Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy.

Jonas Hyrum Faamausilli, 26, of West Jordan, allegedly failed to even try to brake, according to charging documents, while running two red lights to cause the crash that killed Deputy Joel Baker, who was on his way to work.

The crash came at 4:39 a.m. Nov. 12 on Redwood Road at 2100 N. in Lehi. Faamausilli “deliberately ran through two red lights, failing to try to brake or stop for either when he crashed in a T-bone style collision into vehicle two, causing fatal injuries to the sole occupant of that vehicle,” reads a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday by the Lehi Police Department.

“On review of the dash camera that was in his vehicle, he was traveling slightly above the speed limit and doesn’t try to brake for either red light.”

After he was booked into the Utah County Jail Wednesday evening, Provo 4th District Judge Sean Petersen ordered he be held without bail. He faces charges of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and failing to have operative brakes.

Testing showed the brakes were only 80 percent operational, according to the court filing.”Due to him failing to even attempt to stop for either red light, which were red for several seconds prior to him entering either intersection, I believe he was operating a nearly 80,000-pound vehicle recklessly taking the life of another,” the arresting officer writes. “Jonas was cooperative and surrendered himself to us.”

A Go Fund Me page for Joel Baker had raised $20,489 for his family as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.