Person in custody after alleged threats made at City Creek Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police issued something akin to an”all clear” alert Thursday night after a person was taken into custody in the City Creek Center in downtown SLC.

“Officers are finishing an investigation at City Creek Center,” reads the department’s tweet issued at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday regarding the popular downtown mall and mixed office/residential development.

“One person is in custody after making threats toward the public.

“The area is safe, there are no injuries and no weapons were found. We are investigating this as a possible mental health crisis.”

No other details were immediately available.