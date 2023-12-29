Colorado wolves poised on our border?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Five wolves reintroduced to the wild in Colorado have Utah officials on alert.

The five were released in mid-December, according to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

“The UDAF along with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and U.S Fish & Wildlife, will be working together to develop plans in case the wolves cross over into Utah. It’s important to note that wolves that cross into Utah cannot be killed and are listed as endangered species nationwide.

“In the event of a wolf preying on livestock, the protocol is to contact one of UDAF’s trappers who will locate, capture, and relocate the wolf back to Colorado.”

In its post on social media, the UDAF included a 2-minute video with Leann Hunting, director of its Division of Animal Industry, offering information and advice. The wolves were released 60 miles from the Utah border, she said, but can cover a large territory and range long distances.

“Do we expect to see the wolves cross over into Utah? The answer is yes.”

She reiterated that they can not be shot, as an endangered species, even if they are attacking livestock. She advised that problems with the wolves be referred to the UDAF or the DWR, where trappers are currently being trained to deal with the newcomers.

