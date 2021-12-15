Comedian Kevin Hart coming to Kingsbury Hall in January

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Salt Lake City’s Kingsbury Hall in January.

He will be performing on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 8 p.m., according to press release from Live Nation.

Hart’s last multi-city domestic and international “What Now?” comedy tour was in 2015; he played the Maverik Center in West Valley City in September of that year.

In 2017, his memoir “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” debuted at number one on the New York Times Bestseller list and remained on the list for ten consecutive weeks.

He has appeared in movies including the “Jumanji” franchise, “The Upside,” “Night School” and “Ride Along.”

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. There is also a Live Nation presale Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.