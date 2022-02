UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash blocked the two right lanes of traffic Monday night in the area of milepost 275 (Pleasant Grove Boulevard) on northbound Interstate 15.

Utah Department of Transportation estimated the clearance time at 7:37 p.m.; however that was an estimate, and UDOT is reporting at least 15-minute delays.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route or adjust their time for reaching their destination.

