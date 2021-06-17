Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a three-alarm fire in Millcreek Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate the blaze is in the area of Brickyard Plaza at a construction site. The building is a three-story commercial building, according to a tweet from the Unified Fire Department.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.

Millcreek City tweeted just before 6 p.m.: “Please avoid the intersection at 3300 South and 1300 E. Highland Drive, as well as Brickyard Plaza. Large structure fire in building that was under construction. Downed power lines on 1300 East.”

