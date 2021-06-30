Crews on scene of new wildfire start in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Cache County Tuesday evening.

“New Start: The #CurtisCreekFire is located in Cache County and is estimated between half and one acre,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Air resources are on scene. The cause is under investigation.”

An earlier tweet from Utah Fire Info said: “Did you know that we’ve had at least one wildfire somewhere in Utah every single day since May 17? That’s 44 days in a row… Let’s break the streak! Practice #FireSense this summer to #PreventWildfires. Visit http://UtahFireSense.org for wildfire prevention tips.”