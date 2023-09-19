Crews quickly contain wildfire near border of Wasatch, Summit counties

KAMAS, Utah, Sept. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lightning-caused wildfire burned about 1.45 acres in Wasatch County before it was 100% contained Monday evening.

Utah wildfire officials said the Evening Star Fire started about 5 p.m. in Wasatch County near Jordanelle Reservoir and the Summit County line. The wildfire initially was threatening four houses near Victory Ranch Golf Club west of Francis, officials said.

“Firefighters and a nearby excavation crew were able to quickly stop forward movement of the fire and kept the fire to 1.45 acres with no structure damage. Fire personnel will continue to monitor the fire,” Utah Fire Info said in an update a little before 8 p.m.

Crews had stopped the fire’s progress by 5:45 p.m., state wildfire officials said.

No structures were damaged and no evacuations were necessary, officials said.