Crews respond to Summit County wildfire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are working to suppress a new wildfire in Summit County, the Fire Canyon Fire.

“Resources are suppressing the #FireCanyonFire located in Summit County,” says a Utah Fire Info tweet issued at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

“The fire is estimated at 60 to 80 acres. No structures are threatened. The cause is under investigation.”

Park City Fire District tweeted it was assisting North Summit Fire Department with the fire.

“PCFD has been dispatched to assist NSFD on 2 brush fires located on the East side of Henefer. PCFD Units responding: 237, 631, BC 3 and Back Country 33.”

