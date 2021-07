UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was back at Bridal Veil Falls Sunday morning to recover the body of a fallen climber.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a man apparently fell Saturday evening, but it was too dark for the search team to complete the recovery.

