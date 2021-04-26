Dept. of Workforce Services opens grant applications for programs offering affordable summer childcare options

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Workforce Services Office of Child Care is releasing up to $5 million in grants to help summer programs offer families affordable child care options.

The School-Age Summer 2021 Program Expansion Grants provide support to programs during the summer months when school is not in session, with a focus on social and emotional learning for school-age youth.

“Over the past year we’ve seen an unprecedented need for child care as families have navigated school closures and learning disruptions,” said Office of Child Care director Rebecca Banner. “This grant funding will help summer programs provide opportunities for kids to make up learning losses, socialize with others their age and have some structure during the summer months.”

Grant applications are now open for existing Workforce Services-Approved Exempt or License Exempt school-age programs offering regular, formally supervised summer programs for children five to 12 years old. Programs must operate a minimum of six weeks during the summer and can apply for supplemental funds to support four or eight hours of programming. The grant announcement includes additional requirements such as average daily attendance and social and emotional learning components.

Applications close May 14, 2021, and funding will be provided on a first-come first-served basis until funds allocated for this grant have been exhausted. Grants will be awarded to ensure widespread geographic coverage so children throughout the state have access to summer programs.

Eligible programs can learn more about the School-Age Summer 2021 Program Expansion Grant, submit questions and apply for funding at jobs.utah.gov/department/rfg/ childcare.html.

The School-Age Summer 2021 Program Expansion Grants are made possible through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Child Care and Development Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

A list of programs funded by this grant will be posted on jobs.utah.gov/covid19/ covidocc.html. Parents in search of other available child care programs can visit careaboutchildcare.utah.gov. Families in need of help to cover the cost of child care can apply for an income-based subsidy at jobs.utah.gov/mycase.