Details released after chase that injured 1 officer, hit 3 police cars before ending in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing nine felony charges after police say he reacted to a traffic stop by slamming his foot on the gas pedal, forcing the female driver out of her seat, and launching a winding police chase that left one officer injured and three police cars damaged.

The chase, which reportedly started at 300 East and 3900 South, Millcreek, ended at 133 Mead Ave. (approximately 1000 South), Salt Lake City, with suspect Zachary L. Ommundson attempting to flee on foot, but being taken into custody, his probable cause statement says.

The initial traffic stop was made in for an inoperable tail light, says a statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake County Sheriff‘s Office.

“The vehicle was occupied by a female driver, the subject in the middle front seat and a male passenger in the front passenger seat,” it says. “Your affiant had the driver turn off the vehicle and collected identifying information. A records check was conducted

on all three individuals and the subject was found to have multiple statewide warrants.”

The male suspect on the passenger side was asked to step out, and did. Ommundson, age 37, who was seated in the center, was told to get out next.

“The subject turned on the vehicle, put the vehicle in drive and pushed his foot on the gas,” the statement. “A UPD officer gave commands for the subject to stop and was attempting to remove the subject from the vehicle, but was struck by the vehicle causing injury to his lower leg.

“The female driver was abducted by the subject and later stated she was forced out of the driver seat by the subject and held against her will.”

The pursuit began.

“Your affiant had his emergency lights and sirens on and the subject did not stop,” the statement continues. “During the pursuit, the subject struck your affiant’s vehicle and continued to flee. The subject drove into oncoming traffic, through a barrier and eventually lost control at 980 S. 160 West. The subject reversed his vehicle into a SLCPD officer‘s vehicle and then attempted to flee again but was pinned in and taken into custody.”

A police search turned up contraband.

“There was a tomahawk on the driver seat and the subject was a restricted person. Subject was found to have field test positive methamphetamine on his person.”

Ommundson faces initial charges of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, takes operable vehicle, a first-degree felony

Three counts of assault against a peace officer/military with weapon or force, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, with death/injury, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule ll/lll/analog, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Driving on denied license, a class C misdemeanor

Driving on left side of road when prohibited, an infraction

Because Ommundson’s actions demonstrated he was a flight risk, a judge granted the officer’s request that the suspect booked into the Salt Lake County jail without bail.