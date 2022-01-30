Officers narrowly escape injury in Saturday night chase

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Officers from Unified PD and the Salt Lake City Police in the aftermath of a chase which started 300 East 3900 South in Millcreek and ended pn Mead Ave. in Salt Lake City. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three police cars were damaged Saturday night in a chase that started in Millcreek and came crashing to an end in Salt Lake City.

According to Unified Police Lieutenant Paul Barker, it all started with a traffic stop at 300 East 3900 South in Millcreek.

He told Gephardt Daily that a woman was behind the wheel, and for some reason, the male passenger told her drive off but she refused.

“He pushed her out of the way and jumped in the driver’s seat and took off,” says Lt. Barker.

He also says the officers on the scene noticed the commotion and one was able to jump out of way of the oncoming car in the nick of time.

A Salt Lake City police car sustained significant front end damage Saturday night after being backed into at the end of a high-speed chase. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

“Luckily, the car just brushed his leg,” said Lt. Barker. “But he saw enough of it coming that he was not injured.”

UPD says the driver proceeded to lead officers from multiple agencies on a chase winding through South Salt Lake and into Salt Lake City, where he found himself boxed in at 133 Mead Ave. (approximately 1000 South).

Lt. Barker says the driver hit one police cruiser head-on before backing into another police car.

In all, 3 police cars and the chase suspect’s vehicle suffered damage, but no officers, civilians or suspects were hurt.

The driver was arrested and booked into jail.

Officers from Unified PD and Salt Lake City Police in the aftermath of a winding chase which started in Millcreek and ended in Salt Lake City late Saturday night. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

