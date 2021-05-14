Developing: 1 dead in West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal early morning crash in West Valley City.

The accident happened Friday about 4:20 a.m. when an SUV hit a tree near 3500 South 5400 West.

When first responders arrived they found the driver in extremely critical condition.

The driver died at a short while later.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the accident site and will update the story as more information becomes available.