Dixie Springs wildfire enters mop-up phase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Dixie Springs wildfire is officially contained, according to Utah Wildfire Info.

“FINAL UPDATE: The #DixieSpringsFire is 100% contained and is currently in the mop-up phase,” says the tweet, issued at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday.

“Crews walked the perimeter this morning to determine accurate acreage. The total size is 614 acres.”

A Monday tweet said that at one point more than 50 homes were threatened by the grass fire, but no evacuations were ordered. Fire crews responding included St. George Fire, Hurricane Valley Fire and the Bureau of Land Management.