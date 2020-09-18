Driver, 17, steps on wrong pedal, runs through fence, hits 2 businesses in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy, driving a vehicle with his mother as a passenger, hit a fence and two buildings on Highland Drive on Friday afternoon.

Unified Police officials responded to the scene, at 3040 Highland Drive, after being alerted to the accident at 3:45 p.m., UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

“The 17-year-old male lost control, hitting the gas instead of the brake,” she said.

“He went through the fence of the Chase Bank, then hit Hyland Cyclery, then ran into the Honda repair store. The building has significant damage.”

The juvenile driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a hand injury caused by the deployment of the airbag, Cutler said. The driver’s mother was unhurt.