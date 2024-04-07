Driver, 20, dead after vehicle strikes building gas line, burns

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, April 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Riverdale man died in his burning vehicle Saturday night after it struck a Brigham City building and ignited a gas line.

The victim was 20-year-old Brendyn Miller, a statement from the Brigham City Police Department says.

Crews were called to the scene, 807 W. Forest St., at about 10:30 p.m. Callers reported a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

“Witnesses reported that a vehicle had struck the building and was fully engulfed,” says the BCPD statement, issued Sunday afternoon. “The vehicle struck the gas line causing the fire and the building to collapse onto the vehicle.”

Miller was alone in the vehicle, the statement says.

“The cause of the crash is unknown at this time,” it says, adding more information will be shared when available.

“Brigham City Police and Fire Departments would like to offer their heartfelt condolences to the family and ask that the family not be bothered in their time of grieving. 800 West between 50 South and Forest will be closed while the Brigham City Fire Department monitors the structure.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information released.