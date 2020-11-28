Driver critically injured in S. Mountain View Corridor crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crash investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning accident near 9200 S. Mountain View Corridor which left the driver of a lone passenger car in critical condition Saturday.

Police, fire and medical units were dispatched the scene about 2:55 a.m. with reports of a vehicle which had crashed into a barrier while headed south on Mountain View.

When first responders arrived the found the critically injured male driver pinned inside the wreckage. West Jordan’s Heavy Rescue Unit was called in and managed to free the driver after about 30 minutes.

The man was taken by ground ambulance to a waiting AirMed helicopter and then flown to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.