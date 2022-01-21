Driver dead after collision on Bangerter Highway in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a passenger car is dead after the vehicle crossed the center line and ran, head on, into a box truck on Bangerter Highway in West Valley City.

The accident happened at about 6:57 a.m. Friday at 2400 South, West Valley City Police Lt. Sean McCarthy said at the scene. The northbound car crossed several traffic lanes before colliding with the southbound truck.

“That time of the morning, the sun’s not up yet; it’s dark,” McCarthy said. “Our traffic unit will look into that and try and determine what the cause is. There’s a couple witnesses they’re interviewing that saw what had happened. Hopefully they are able to shed some light onto it.”

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, McCarthy said. The driver of the box truck, who was on his way to make a delivery, suffered only minor injuries, which were the result of trying to break into the car to render aid. The gender of the driver killed has not yet been confirmed.

Southbound Bangerter in the affected area may be closed for several hours, McCarthy said. To check for updates, click on the site on the UDOT traffic map.