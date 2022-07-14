Driver dead after rollover north of SLC Int’l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver alone in his car has died in a single-vehicle accident north of the Salt Lake International Airport.

The accident happened at about 2 p.m. area of 3950 W. 2100 North.

The car was westbound, Detective Michael Ruff, Salt Lake City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

“The vehicle left the roadway struck a concrete barrier, and rolled several times,” Ruff said. “The single occupant of the vehicle, the male driver, did die on scene from his injuries.

Ruff said at 3:30 p.m. that the crash analysis reconstruction team was on scene, determining what led to the fatal crash.

“He was on a corner, and it does look like speed may be a factor, but the crash analysis reconstruction people will look into it and determined exactly what happened.”

Ruff said he did not know the approximate age of the victim, and that the car was mangled in the collision and rollover.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.