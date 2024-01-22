Driver dies after Tooele County crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Sunday morning after crashing his pickup truck into a cable barrier on eastbound Interstate 80.

The man’s Dodge Ram pickup was near mile marker 13, in western Tooele County, and drifted to the right before hitting the barrier and coming to a rest. It happened shortly after 11 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

When the trooper arrived on scene, “he found a single male occupant (76 years old) who was unresponsive,” the statement says.

The trooper “performed CPR while medical responded. Medical personnel were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers are investigating a possible medical incident as a factor in this crash.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.