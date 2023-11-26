Driver extricated after rollover near Sand Hollow Reservoir

HURRICANE, Utah, Nov. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was extricated and transported to a hospital Saturday after a vehicle rollover east of Sand Hollow Reservoir, near Hurricane.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue was alerted to the accident at about 11:45 a.m. and responded to the scene, on the east side of the reservoir.

“Two of the three patients were able to self-extricate, while the driver had to be extricated,” says a statement issued by the agency.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Hurricane ER for injuries sustained in the rollover, while the other passengers were treated by paramedics on scene and released.”

Rangers from Sand Hollow State Park also responded to the scene to assist, the statement says.