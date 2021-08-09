Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in I-15 crash near New Harmony in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a Nissan Rogue was killed and a passenger was transported to the hospital in serious condition after the Nissan crashed into a commercial vehicle on Interstate 15 Sunday morning.

The deadly collision occurred at about 9:48 a.m. as a gold Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on I-15 at milepost 40, near New Harmony, the Utah Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze told officers he was in the middle lane when he fell asleep and drifted to the right, UHP said.

“The Cruze made impact into the driver side rear tires of a commercial vehicle pulling a cargo trailer traveling next to him. The Cruze lost control and came to rest stopped in the number two travel lane,” according to the news release.

“The commercial vehicle pulling a cargo trailer loaded with general freight traveling in the middle lane, slowed down to avoid hitting the Chevy Cruze.”

As the commercial vehicle slowed, “A silver Nissan Rogue failed to reduce its speed and rear-ended the trailer of the commercial vehicle. The driver of the Nissan was killed on impact and the passenger was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured.”

I-15 northbound at milepost 40 was closed temporarily while the scene was stabilized, UHP said. The left emergency lane was then reopened for northbound traffic. Traffic was restricted to one lane for approximately 2.5 hours for the investigation.