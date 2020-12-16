Driver killed when vehicle plows through yard, lands upside down on car in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is deceased after the vehicle he was driving plowed through a yard in Brigham City, went airborne, and landed upside down on top of another car the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of 892 N. Highland Blvd. at approximately 12:10 a.m.

“He was heading eastbound on 900 North, it appears he was at a high rate of speed, and alcohol probably played a factor as well,” Ferderber said. “He didn’t navigate the turn, where the road makes a right-hand turn, to go to Highland Boulevard.”

The man ended up driving into a yard and hit some large landscape boulders, Ferderber said. That launched the car airborne and it ended up partway into the garage, upside down and on top of another car.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The man has not been identified pending notification of family.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.