Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Tooele County

TOOELE County, May 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is in serious but stable condition after an accident early Saturday in Tooele.

“Troopers responded to a rollover crash in Tooele, mile marker 88 on I-80,” the Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The vehicle ran into the cable barrier causing it to roll into the median. The driver was the only occupant and not wearing a seatbelt, through further investigation the driver was also found to be impaired. The driver is in serious but stable condition.

“This serves as a reminder to not drive impaired and always wear your seat belt!”