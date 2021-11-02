Driver struck by concrete coming through windshield in Taylorsville

UTAH, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was struck by a chunk of concrete that crashed through her windshield as she drove Interstate 215 in Taylorsville.

“Not sure where that came from,” says a social media post from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver cannot recall seeing anything in the roadway or a truck up ahead that possibly lost it,” says the post, which does not say when the incident happened.

“The rock did come through the windshield and struck her in the head causing a minor injury.”

UHP urges drivers to secure their loads and to report any wayward waste or out of place objects.

“Please remember to secure your load or cover it if you have small items that could get loose. If you see debris on our road ways call 911,” the statement says.

“Many times you think it isn’t an emergency but it really is. Items get hit by tires and can really go anywhere (like through a windshield) so give us a call so we can remove the debris!”