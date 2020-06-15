Duchesne County officials ask for public’s help locating missing man

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
JayDee Branson. Photo Courtesy: Duchesne County Sheriff's Office

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

“JayDee Branson’s family contacted us because they are concerned for his well-being,” said a Facebook post from Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office. “He is 42 and was last seen wearing western-style clothing. He was last known to be driving a white Toyota pickup truck, Utah license plate C562S.”

Other Stories of Interest:  Man wanted on warrants related to abuse in Duchesne County

Branson was last seen was Friday, June 12, in Duchesne, the post said.

“JayDee, if you see this, please call the sheriff’s office at 435-738-2015 or central dispatch at 435-789-4222 and let us know you’re OK,” the post said.

Anyone who has seen or had contact with Branson is also asked to call the the sheriff’s office at 435-738-2015 or central dispatch at 435-789-4222 with information about his whereabouts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here