E-bike rider critically injured in Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – A 28-year-old e-bike rider was critically injured in Salt Lake City Friday night after police say he ran a red light at the intersection of 600 N. 900 W. and struck a northbound passenger car.

A statement by the SLCPD PR Unit said the crash was first reported at 9:14 p.m.

When responding officers arrived on scene they “found a 28-year-old man on the ground.

“Based on preliminary information, the driver of the car had a green light while traveling north on 900 West,” the SLCPD PR statement said. “It appears the man on the e-bike illegally crossed the intersection on a red light and collided with the northbound car.”

The e-biker was taken to the hospital in critical condition but doctors later said he had been “upgraded” and his injuries not were not considered life-threatening.

The SLCPD PR statement said driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation and noted no charges had been filed.