Early morning fire destroys former Sargent’s Ranch Inn in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning at Triple Peaks Sports Grill in Harrisville.

Firefighters arrived at 4:41 a.m. to find heavy smoke visible at the 2440 N. Highway 89 location of the bar and grill formerly known as Sargent’s Ranch Inn.

At 7:10 a.m., crews were still unable to enter the building and were fighting the blaze in “defensive mode,” Fire Marshal Ryan Barker, with North View Fire District, told Gephardt Daily.

According to a sidebar on Triple Peaks’ Facebook page, the facility was undergoing renovations, but the owners planned to keep it open during regular business hours and invited everyone to “stop by to see our new improvements that will continue to grow!”

On Wednesday night, just a few hours before the fire consumed the property, the business’ Facebook page introduced Triple Peaks’ new GM/Executive Chef Matt Ricca and said, “We are sooo excited to bring him on board and to bring his menu to TRIPLE PEAKS. Change is hard. But EXCITING at the same time. We are VERY EXCITED for this new adventure. Cheers to new friends, new adventures, and new possibilities.”

Fire Marshal Barker said the structure is a total loss. The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.