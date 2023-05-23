Exclusive: Footage captures mystery motorcyclist fleeing UHP at 120 mph

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Video tape has emerged of a mystery motorcyclist who the Utah Highway Patrol says escaped troopers Sunday while traveling at speeds topping 120 mph.

The amateur video was provided to Gephardt Daily by a motorist who recorded it and asked not to be identified.

There are three part of video; the first shows the motorcyclist blow past the motorist’s vehicle at an incredibly high rate of speed as he comes perilously close to oncoming traffic; the second video shows a UHP motorcycle cop following the speeding biker at a distance; the third element of the shows the biker as he heads back in the opposite direction with UHP vehicles once again following at a distance.

The incident began to unfold when a UHP trooper spotted a “sport bike traveling northbound at an alarming rate of speed” on state Route 167 in Weber County, the Utah Department of Public Safety stated in a news release.

When the motorcyclist exceeded 100 mph on Trappers Loop troopers opted not to pursue, according to the DPS release.

A DPS helicopter later spotted the motorcyclist still headed north on SR-167, before making a U-turn and traveling south toward Interstate 84 “at extreme speeds,” the release states.

The helicopter followed the motorcycle as it headed west on I-84 and exited at Riverdale Road. The rider then merged onto southbound I-15, “exhibiting a flagrant disregard for public safety while weaving through traffic at speeds exceeding 120 mph,” the release states.

The motorcyclist got onto westbound I-80 and headed toward the Tooele County line before eventually taking eastbound SR-201, according to DPS.

“Throughout this dangerous sequence of events, the DPS helicopter maintained visual contact with the motorcycle until it disappeared from sight near Lake Park and Day Burry off of 5600 West,” the release states.

“Due to the reckless speeds and dangerous driving exhibited during this incident, the Utah Highway Patrol is urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in identifying the driver involved.”

The motorcycle is described as a white-trimmed BMW S1000RR, and the rider is believed to be male, according to DPS.

Anyone with information about the motorcycle or rider is asked to contact UHP at 801-887-3800.