Falls flowing at Gunlock State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The water is falling at Gunlock State Park.

“THE WAIT IS OVER!,” says a social media post from park officials. “The waterfalls have officially returned! The falls are now flowing at Gunlock State Park. Please come out and join us as we watch the falls run for a second consecutive year.

“Before heading to Gunlock State Park, we recommend checking our website for updated information on the falls and other park conditions.”

Safely, as always, is a top concern.

“Recreating on the rocks near the waterfalls is dangerous,” the Gunlock State Park statement says. “Rocks are slick, water is swift, and covered hazards exist in the pools. We strongly encourage visitors to use caution and be observant in the area.

“With changing weather this early in the season, there is the possibility of ice and additional slippery conditions. Please follow the advice of the signage posted in the area.”

Gunlock State Park does charge a fee. Please utilize the appropriate pay station to pay the entry fee. Utah State Parks annual day-use passes are accepted.

