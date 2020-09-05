Fatal crash involving motorcycle closed 5600 S.-1900 W. in Roy for several hours

ROY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and emergency responders were at the scene of a fatal traffic accident Friday afternoon on 1900 West in Roy.

The intersection of 5600 South and 1900 West was closed for several hours, but reopened to regular traffic just before 6 p.m.

A 45-year-old man on a motorcycle was fatally injured in the crash, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

Master Officer Stuart Hackworth, with the Roy Police Department, said the motorcycle was southbound on 1900 West when a northbound vehicle turning west onto 5600 South turned in front of the bike.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Officials do not suspect any impairment, Hackworth said; however, the crash is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.