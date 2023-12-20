Fishing limit increases at Brigham City pond due to upcoming dredging project

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The fishing limit for Mayor’s Pond, in Brigham City, will increase for the next month due to an upcoming dredging project that fish are unlikely to survive.

The previous daily limit was two fish, but now increases to eight due to the dredging, which will happen later this winter.

“The pond accumulated an increase in sediment during the 2023 spring runoff, and Brigham City officials will be dredging the pond in January to decrease the sedimen,” says a statement issued Wednesday by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “The pond was stocked during the fall, and it is unlikely that any fish will survive the dredging efforts.”

The increased limit goes into effect immediately, and continues through Jan. 31. All other rules established in the 2023 and 2024 Utah Fishing Guidebooks remain in effect.

“This increased fish limit will allow anglers to harvest more fish before the project takes place, so those fish can be used instead of being wasted,” DWR Northern Region Aquatics Manager Chris Penne said.

The pond fish include rainbow trout, which are stocked by the DWR, and brown trout at Mayor’s Pond.