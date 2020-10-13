Football games canceled due to confirmed COVID-19 case at Uintah High

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wednesday night’s varsity home football game has been canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19 at Uintah High School.

“The cancellation is necessary because the majority of the school’s varsity football players and coaches had close, prolonged contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19,” said a news release from Uintah School District. “The contact took place during an indoor team meeting on Monday where masks were not worn.”

Contact tracing has begun with the assistance of TriCounty Health Department to determine which students and staff need to be quarantined.

Tuesday’s freshman/sophomore game at Stansbury High School has also been canceled as a precaution. Uintah High’s team had not yet reached Stansbury when this decision was made and returned to Vernal, the news release said.

“TriCounty Health Department appreciates its partners in education and their continued efforts to take measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 while still offering and preserving a healthy in-person learning environment,” TriCounty Health Officer Jordan Mathis said. “Especially when it means that they have to make tough decisions like the Uintah School District made today. This decision is supported and rooted in sound public health practice.”

Wednesday night’s varsity football game against Stansbury will not be rescheduled, the news release said.