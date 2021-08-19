Former site of Jim’s Family Restaurant in Sandy heavily damaged in early morning fire

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The former site of a popular Sandy restaurant was heavily damaged Thursday in an early morning fire.

Sandy City fire fire crews were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 10640 S. Holiday Park Drive about 1:48 a.m.

When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the roof of Jim’s Family Restaurant, which moved to a new location in early August.

No one was reported injured in the early morning blaze.

Just one week ago, the restaurant opened its new location at 9236 S Village Shop Drive in Sandy.

Fire investigators have been called to the scene of Thursday morning’s fire.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

