Free shooting offered at 2 DWR ranges on National Hunting and Fishing Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Free shooting will be offered at two Utah Department of Wildlife Resources public ranges on National Hunting and Fishing Day Saturday, Sept. 25.

Free shooting is available if you have a current Utah hunting, fishing or combination license, said a news release from the DWR.

The fourth Saturday in September is recognized across the U.S. as National Hunting and Fishing Day. It was also designated in Utah state code in 1973 for the “recognition of the substantial and continued contribution by hunters and fishermen toward the sound management of wildlife in Utah,” the news release said.

To celebrate, the DWR is offering its annual promotion of free and discounted shooting at its Lee Kay Public Shooting Range, located at 6000 W. 2100 South in Salt Lake City, and its Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, located at 2851 W. 200 North in Logan.

“People who hunt and fish are the backbone of wildlife conservation in the U.S.,” DWR Director Justin Shirley said. “The discounts at these shooting ranges are a small token of our appreciation to hunters and anglers for funding crucial wildlife projects that help maintain healthy populations.”

To redeem the offer, visitors need to simply show a valid Utah hunting, fishing or combination license at the entrance to either facility. The license can be presented as a paper or electronic license. That will grant free admission to the rifle, handgun and archery shooting ranges. Visitors can also get up to five rounds of shooting at half price at the trap and skeet ranges at both facilities that day.

“We’ll go through quite a few clay targets at the trap and skeet ranges that day, and charging half price will help us cover the cost,” DWR Hunter Education, Ranges and Shooting Sports Programs Coordinator Gary Cook said. “These are some of the best outdoor shooting ranges in Utah, whether you are practicing for an upcoming hunt or you just want to have some fun shooting targets.”

Along with the free and discounted admission on Sept. 25, both shooting ranges also offer an ongoing, year-round promotion that allows someone to shoot for free or at a discounted rate if they’ve purchased a firearm or archery equipment within 30 days of their visit. Proof of purchase must be provided to qualify for the deal.

“We want to promote not only fishing and hunting, which are both family-friendly activities, but also shooting sports in general,” Lee Kay Public Shooting Range Manager Blanche Smith said. “Shooting at the range can be a really fun outing for the whole family. Since our ranges are funded through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, we proudly celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day as a way to thank those who support us.”

Visit the DWR website for more details about the amenities offered at each range. For more information about the National Hunting and Fishing Day discounts, call the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range at 435-753-4600 or the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range at 801-972-1326.