Garage fire in Clinton spreads to house, causes $450k in damage

CLINTON, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a house fire late Monday afternoon in the area of 1800 West and 1500 North in Clinton.

The fire started in the garage of the single-family home just after 4 p.m., said Clinton City Fire Chief David Olsen.

“There was heavy fire when crews arrived, and it spread into the exterior of the house,” Olsen told Gephardt Daily. “Radiant heat from the fire melted the siding on one side of the home.”

Olsen said it took about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. A cat is missing, and it isn’t known if it escaped the fire.

Four adults were displaced, and the Red Cross will be helping them with accommodations.

Crews from Clinton, North Davis, Roy, and Hill Air Force Base responded to the scene.

Chief Olsen estimated the damages at $450,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.