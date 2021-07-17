Garth Brooks rocks Salt Lake City ‘dive bar’ before big stadium show

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 17, 2021 Gephardt Daily) — Garth Brooks has promised to “give fans a work out” during his concert appearance at sold-out Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night.

If his performance before 900 awe-struck fans at a Salt Lake City “dive bar” are indication, folks attending Saturday night’s show are in for a treat.

Brooks received a rousing reception as he made his way on stage at The Westerner Friday evening.

The only way in was to win tickets through local country radio station KSOP. Proof of vaccinations against and masks were also required for entry, according to a radio station press release.

Deb Turpin, KSOP’s program director and morning show co-host said, “I’ve been here at KSOP since 1988 and the Garth Brooks Dive-bar Show has been the biggest thing we’ve ever done. The chance to see Garth in this setting is the chance of a lifetime for our listeners.”

According to the press release, Brooks began his Dive Bar Tour concert series in the summer of 2019 at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago. Other stops included Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California; Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas; The Barn in Sanford, Florida; The Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, Ohio; and Prospectors in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.

The Dive Bar Tour was inspired by his single, Dive Bar with Blake Shelton. The song is featured on Garth’s most recent album, Fun.

Brooks will perform before a crowd of more than 50,000 Saturday night, the largest single-event crowd gathering in Utah since the COVID epidemic began in 2020.

Gephardt Daily’s Daisy Blake was granted a one-on-one interview with Brooks. To see the video, click here.