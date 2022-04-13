Garth Brooks stadium tour returning to Salt Lake City; Rice-Eccles concert date set for June 18

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — County and Western star Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium show back to Salt Lake City.

According a Wednesday morning news release, Brooks will return to Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, June 18.

Tickets for the newly announced return concert will start Friday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m.

There are only three ways to buy tickets:

1. Online ticket purchase via www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2. By phone via The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster – 1-877-654-2784

3. The Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone

The Brooks camp is calling the newly scheduled June 18 performance “the only return date in any North American city.

Brooks played to a sell-out crowd at Rice-Eccles in July 2021. Tickets sold out in less than 30 minutes for that venue.

To read about the tremendous response to his 2021 Utah appearance, click here.