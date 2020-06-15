Garth Brooks to play concert for 300 drive-in movie theaters including 2 in Utah

LOS ANGELES, Calif. June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — County music star Garth Brooks has announced a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America — two in Utah — on June 27.

The concert will be created exclusively for this event, said a news release on Brooks’ website. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

“I am so excited to get to play again,” Brooks said. “I have missed it so much and want to get back to it. This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

In Utah, the concerts will take place at the Basin Drive-in in Mount Pleasant and the Motor-Vu Drive-in Theater in Tooele.

“The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates,” the news release said.

“Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.”

Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets are general admission and cost $100 for each passenger car or truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

Any drive-in theater owners who are not currently slated to air the concert and want to, please contact [email protected]

