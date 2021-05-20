Gov. Cox presents State of Utah Servicemember awards to honorees at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Military and civilian Airmen from Hill Air Force Base were among the award recipients named for the State of Utah Servicemember of the Year awards.

Trophies were presented to the award winners by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs during an Armed Forces Day Concert held at the Murray Park Amphitheater May 15.

Brian Garrett, UDVMA deputy director for military affairs, said Utah is known nationally for its outstanding support to its military installations and that it was an honor to present these awards to military personnel for their achievements.

Those recognized from Hill AFB were:

Civilian Category III

Jarie Mickelson, Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent Systems Directorate

Civilian Category I

Eboni Samuel, 309th Maintenance Group

Field Grade Officer

Maj. Lucas Stepanek, Minuteman III Systems Directorate

Company Grade Officer

Capt. Mark Tappendorf, 419th Fighter Wing

First Sergeant

Master Sgt. Jacob Arbogast, 729th Air Control Squadron

Noncommissioned Officer

Tech. Sgt. Joseph Hooker, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Enlisted Member

Senior Airman Ryan Joplin, 388th Fighter Wing

In addition to the servicemember awards, the State of Utah Service to the Military award was presented to Tage Flint, president for the Utah Defense Alliance, for his efforts to support and preserve the state’s military missions.

Other state winners were: (Civilian Category 2) Matthew Adams, Dugway Proving Ground; (Cadet of the Year) 2nd Lt. Brenna Verboncoeur, Army ROTC at Westminster College; (Warrant Officer) Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Croockston, Utah Army National Guard; (Honor Guard) Tech. Sgt. Christopher Gibson, Utah Air National Guard; and (Senior Noncommissioned Officer) Master Sgt. Melinda Fowler, 76th Operational Response Command at Fort Douglas.